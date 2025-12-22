Pakistan rolls out 24/7 digital monitoring system to speed up passport processing

A representational image of the Pakistani passport. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has launched a Digital Integrated Dashboard to monitor passport applications, printing and deliveries in real time, saying the system will ensure faster processing, improved efficiency and better services for applicants.

In a statement, DGIP said a dedicated 24/7 monitoring room has been set up at headquarters on the instructions of DG Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Kazi to strengthen daily monitoring of passport printing, delivery and office operations.

The statement said monitoring will be carried out at every stage from applying for a passport to delivery, while the new system will also allow the rush at passport offices to be automatically identified.

It added that staff performance and the passport printing process will be monitored under the modern mechanism, alongside a network management system to track backlogs and machinery status.

Kazi said the modern monitoring system would further improve DGIP’s performance, adding that everything from the performance of officers and staff to the rush of citizens at all offices would be monitored.

He also said a system had been introduced to resolve issues immediately after identification.

DGIP also said the dashboard would enhance performance not only across Pakistan but also at all foreign missions worldwide, adding that real-time evaluation would help improve processing and services for applicants globally.