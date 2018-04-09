Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

China firmly supports PM Abbasi's visit to Afghanistan

By
ZHZafar Hussain

Monday Apr 09, 2018

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Geng Shuang. Photo: File

China on Monday said it “firmly supports” the recent visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Afghanistan.

“China highly appreciates and firmly supports Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s visit to Afghanistan,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular press briefing.

“It is an important step towards improving relations between the two countries and also demonstrated the sincere wishes and firm resolution of Pakistan and Afghanistan to enhance dialogue and cooperation,” Shuang added.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson further said, “It is noted that both countries have reached consensus on promoting the Afghan peace process and enhancing regional inter-connectivity.”

Abbasi, Ghani agree on political solution to Afghan conflict

The two leaders also agree to not allow their soils to be used for anti-state activities against each other

The spokesperson said the Pakistani premier’s visit is very important and encouraging for the early achievement of peace and development in Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, Shuang said, “As a friend and neighbour of Pakistan and Afghanistan, China is willing to play a constructive role in improving relations between the two countries and actively promoting China, Afghanistan and Pakistan trilateral cooperation.”

PM Abbasi visited Kabul on the invitation of Afghan President Ghani on April 6. During the day-long visit, the two countries agreed on Afghanistan–Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.

On Sunday, PM Abbasi arrived in China to represent Pakistan at the Boao Forum.

During his three-day visit, PM Abbasi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Chief Executive of Hong Kong and Chairman of Alibaba Jack MA.

Comments

