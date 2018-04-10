Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
Muhammad Asif beats Kenyan boxer to reach quarter-finals at CW18

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Photo: The News

Pakistani Boxer Muhammad Asif beat Kenyan boxer Brian Agina 4-1 in the men’s 52kg category to make it in the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games 2018, taking place in Gold Coast, Australia.

Asif will next face Scotland’s Reece McFadden on Wednesday in the third quarter-final.

While boxer Ali Ahmad who was competing in the 60kg category lost to England’s Calum French.

Earlier, Pakistan added another medal to their tally at the games. Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt gave Pakistan their second medal, a bronze this time in the +105kg weightlifting competition.

He had previously won the silver medal in Commonwealth weightlifting championship last year, having lifted an overall 395kg to win the medal for the country.

This was Pakistan’s second medal in the ongoing Commonwealth with both the medals having been won by the weightlifters for the country.

Last week, Taha Talib won a Bronze medal for Pakistan in men’s 62kg weightlifting competition.

Meanwhile, Usman Chand who was representing Pakistan in the shooting event, finished 11 thus not qualifying for the finals.

In athletics, Najma Parveen finished seventh in the women’s 400 metres heat and eighth in the 200 metres heat.

In the men’s table tennis singles events, Muhammad Rameez beat Barbados’s Kristian Doughty 4-1. He will next take on Kenya’s Brian Ndunda Mutua later today.

In the women’s singles table tennis event Fatima Khan beat St Kitts Angelisa Freeman.

In squash, the duo of the Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar lost to India’s Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik 2-1. The pair will next take on Malta’s Dianne Kellas and Colette Sultana on Wednesday, April 11.

Meanwhile in shooting Ghufran Adil could not qualify for the finals, finishing 23rd with 602.3 points.

In the badminton women’s single event, Palwasha Bashir lost to Mauritius’s Nicki Chan-Lam 2-1. While Murad Ali lost Sri Lanka’s Buwaneka Goonethilleka 2-0. The doubles event saw the pair of Murad Ali and Mahoor Shahzad lost to Scotland’s Martin Campbell and Julie Macpherson 2-0.

The Pakistani hockey team will next take on Malaysia on April 11. 

