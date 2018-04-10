Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
AFP

Trump's top homeland security advisor resigns

By
AFP

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

In this file photo taken on August 31, 2017, Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert speaks during the White House Daily Briefing in Washington, DC.—AFP photo

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's White House was hit with a fresh resignation Tuesday as his top homeland security advisor, Tom Bossert – once a presidential favorite – announced his departure from the West Wing.

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said of the top aide's departure.

The announcement came a day after John Bolton took over as Trump's fourth national security advisor.

Bossert had been Trump's pointman on issues from counterterror to national disasters to cyberattacks.

His polished appearance and articulate TV style had made him a Trump favorite.

During a visit to hurricane-struck Puerto Rico last October, Trump singled out the 43-year-old for glowing praise: "Great job. Great job."

As recently as last weekend, Bossert had represented the administration on television to talk about the the White House response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

