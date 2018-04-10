Pakistan hockey team out of medals race at CWG2018

Pakistan drew all three of their matches so far at Commonwealth Games 2018. Photo: Hockey India

After failing to record a win, Pakistan hockey team is out of the race for medals at the Commonwealth Games 2018 under way in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4 to 15.

From Pool B, India and England have secured their berth in the semi-finals of the competition. Pakistan, who drew all three of their group matches so far, are out along with Malaysia.

The Green Shirts drew 1-1 against Wales in their opening game. A last-minute goal saw Pakistan draw 2-2 against India in a nail-biter. In the third game, Pakistan held England to a 2-2 draw.

Pakistan, who have 3 points and are placed fourth in their group, will face Malaysia on Wednesday, April 11 in a dead rubber.