Tuesday Apr 10 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan hockey team out of medals race at CWG2018

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Pakistan drew all three of their matches so far at Commonwealth Games 2018. Photo: Hockey India

After failing to record a win, Pakistan hockey team is out of the race for medals at the Commonwealth Games 2018 under way in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4 to 15.

From Pool B, India and England have secured their berth in the semi-finals of the competition. Pakistan, who drew all three of their group matches so far, are out along with Malaysia.

The Green Shirts drew 1-1 against Wales in their opening game. A last-minute goal saw Pakistan draw 2-2 against India in a nail-biter. In the third game, Pakistan held England to a 2-2 draw.

Pakistan, who have 3 points and are placed fourth in their group, will face Malaysia on Wednesday, April 11 in a dead rubber. 

