Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Sohail Tanvir retained for a third season with Amazon Warriors

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

Pakistani cricketer Sohail Tanvir has been retained for a third season by the Guyana Amazon Warriors for this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) slated to kick off in August.

The left-arm seamer, who was picked in the $160,000 salary bracket, said he is looking forward to a third year with the team.

“I played the last two seasons with them and enjoyed my time,” the Rawalpindi native said in an interview with the CPL.

“We have got good communication and good relationships with the management and the owner. We don’t have big names in the team — even last year we didn’t have big names — but the reason we do well is that we gel very well and play as a team.”

However, according to Tanvir, he feels that the team has not handled pressure well in the past years, which has resulted in the team being unable to win the tournament.

“My feeling is maybe we panic when it comes to crucial stages,” the all-rounder said.

“Yes, we don’t have big names but we play as a team. But on the other hand, with lack of experience, that’s what happens sometimes. Players get under pressure”, he added.

The Amazon Warriors have come close to winning the CPL, even appearing in the final thrice and knock out stages in the last five editions of the tournament.

In 2017, Tanvir finished as the leading wicket-taker, with a best of five for three in a game against Barbados.

With injuries plaguing the seamer, Tanvir still cites the game against Barbados in Kensington Oval as his best.

Tanvir played with the Multan Sultans in the third season of the Pakistan Super League.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

I have never seen a woman as brave as Benazir: Shahid Afridi

I have never seen a woman as brave as Benazir: Shahid Afridi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan to host SAFF football championship 2020

Pakistan to host SAFF football championship 2020

 Updated 9 hours ago
Three England women earn Wisden recognition

Three England women earn Wisden recognition

 Updated 14 hours ago
Babar Azam, Hasan Ali awarded ICC ODI Team of the Year caps

Babar Azam, Hasan Ali awarded ICC ODI Team of the Year caps

 Updated 14 hours ago
ICC forms dispute panel for PCB’s case against BCCI

ICC forms dispute panel for PCB’s case against BCCI

 Updated 15 hours ago
Netflix to broadcast series on IPL's Mumbai Indians

Netflix to broadcast series on IPL's Mumbai Indians

 Updated 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Cameroon athletes go missing from Commonwealth Games

Cameroon athletes go missing from Commonwealth Games

 Updated 19 hours ago
Roma dump Barcelona out of Champions League with stunning win

Roma dump Barcelona out of Champions League with stunning win

 Updated 21 hours ago
Salah and Firmino send Liverpool into last four

Salah and Firmino send Liverpool into last four

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM