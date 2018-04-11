Sohail Tanvir retained for a third season with Amazon Warriors

Pakistani cricketer Sohail Tanvir has been retained for a third season by the Guyana Amazon Warriors for this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) slated to kick off in August.



The left-arm seamer, who was picked in the $160,000 salary bracket, said he is looking forward to a third year with the team.

“I played the last two seasons with them and enjoyed my time,” the Rawalpindi native said in an interview with the CPL.

“We have got good communication and good relationships with the management and the owner. We don’t have big names in the team — even last year we didn’t have big names — but the reason we do well is that we gel very well and play as a team.”



However, according to Tanvir, he feels that the team has not handled pressure well in the past years, which has resulted in the team being unable to win the tournament.

“My feeling is maybe we panic when it comes to crucial stages,” the all-rounder said.

“Yes, we don’t have big names but we play as a team. But on the other hand, with lack of experience, that’s what happens sometimes. Players get under pressure”, he added.

The Amazon Warriors have come close to winning the CPL, even appearing in the final thrice and knock out stages in the last five editions of the tournament.

In 2017, Tanvir finished as the leading wicket-taker, with a best of five for three in a game against Barbados.

With injuries plaguing the seamer, Tanvir still cites the game against Barbados in Kensington Oval as his best.

Tanvir played with the Multan Sultans in the third season of the Pakistan Super League.