Minaret at Taj Mahal's entrance collapses during storm

A minaret at Taj Mahal’s entry gate collapsed as a thunderstorm lashed Agra on Wednesday night.

The 12-feet metal pillar at Taj Mahal’s entry gate referred to as Darwaza-e-Rauza collapsed as wind speeds crossed 100 kilometres per hour, NDTV reported.

The Archeological Society of India (ASI), which maintains the iconic heritage site, did not comment on the extent of damage, however, sources told the Indian media agency that the minaret and dome on it broke into several pieces. No casualties were reported during the incident.

The Darwaza-e-Rauza is the royal gate that gives visitors the first view of the 17th century Mughal monument.



Times of India reported several electricity poles and trees were also uprooted in the storm which killed four in Mathura and one in Bijnor.