Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Apr 12 2018
By
AFP

Afghan district governor among seven killed in Taliban attack: officials

By
AFP

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

Afghan security personnel keep watch at the site of an attack by Taliban militants on a government compound in the Khwaja Omari district in the southeastern province of Ghazni. Photo: AFP 

Taliban militants launched a pre-dawn raid on a district government compound in Afghanistan on Thursday, killing at least seven people, including the local governor, officials said.

Six police also died and nine intelligence officers were wounded in the attack on the Khwaja Omari district headquarters in the southeastern province of Ghazni, provincial governor spokesperson Aref Noori told AFP.

The militants used a ladder to climb into the compound in the early hours of Thursday, deputy provincial police chief Ramazan Ali Mohsini told AFP.

Mohsini put the death toll at 13, including the governor, police and intelligence officers, adding scores of Taliban fighters were also killed but that could not be immediately confirmed.

"The attack is over and the district is under the control of Afghan security forces after reinforcement forces rushed to the scene following the Taliban attack," Mohsini added.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the raid in a WhatsApp message to journalists, saying "more than 20 police" were killed and several others wounded.

The attack was one of the deadliest by the Taliban in several weeks and comes as the militants prepare to launch their annual spring offensive, which marks the beginning of the traditional fighting season.

The Taliban is under pressure to take up President Ashraf Ghani´s offer of peace talks but so far the group has not responded directly to the proposal.

Comments

More From World:

Strikes against Syria: what possible impacts?

Strikes against Syria: what possible impacts?

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Chemical weapons use in Syria 'simply inexcusable': Mattis

Chemical weapons use in Syria 'simply inexcusable': Mattis

 Updated 2 hours ago
Hurriyat leaders call for peaceful protests after Friday prayers in IoK

Hurriyat leaders call for peaceful protests after Friday prayers in IoK

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ten killed in Iraq funeral bombing: local official

Ten killed in Iraq funeral bombing: local official

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump says Syria attack could be 'soon or not so soon'

Trump says Syria attack could be 'soon or not so soon'

 Updated 7 hours ago
Malala, Imran among world’s most admired people in 2018

Malala, Imran among world’s most admired people in 2018

 Updated 12 hours ago
People in occupied Kashmir observe shutter-down strike

People in occupied Kashmir observe shutter-down strike

 Updated 12 hours ago
Minaret at Taj Mahal's entrance collapses during storm

Minaret at Taj Mahal's entrance collapses during storm

 Updated 13 hours ago
Minor’s rape, murder escalates communal tensions in occupied Kashmir

Minor’s rape, murder escalates communal tensions in occupied Kashmir

 Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM