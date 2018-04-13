NAB summons Nawaz over 'misuse of authority': sources

Can't connect right now! retry
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: Reuters

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore on Friday summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on April 21.

Sources told Geo News, the former premier has been summoned to record his statement on a corruption case regarding the misuse of authority to construct a road from Raiwind to Jati Umra, the residence of the Sharifs.

NAB has alleged that the Sharif brothers ‘misused’ their authority to increase the area of the road between Raiwind and the Sharif family residence. The bureau claims the road was widened by four feet from 20 feet to 24 feet.

The case involves the alleged misappropriation of Rs125 million.

It is alleged that the funds allocated for development projects by District Council, Lahore were used for the construction of the road.

Investigations against the Sharif brothers in the case were initiated by NAB on April 17, 2000.

Nawaz is already facing trial at an accountability in Islamabad over a reference filed by NAB.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

