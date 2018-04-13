Can't connect right now! retry
SC decisions are creating a new Pakistan: Imran Khan

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan are creating new Pakistan. The PTI chairman was referring to the apex court decision in which it disqualified former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for life.

The PTI chairman was addressing party workers in Wazirabad, where he hailed the decision and criticised the Sharif family.

Imran said that the country will not move forward until corruption is eliminated.

While criticising the Sharif family and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Imran said that all of them went for treatment abroad.

He said that these people despite being in power failed to construct a single good hospital in their decade-long rule.

"Both the elder brother and younger brother looted the country's coffers," said Imran.

Imran said that the incumbent government is hardly left with 45 days, adding that the PTI will present its manifesto on April 29.

Imran also announced a 'historic' rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

Earlier, the PTI chairman was addressing media personnel in Gujranwala, where he said that his battle is against every corrupt person.

While referring to the Supreme Court decision, he said that the next turn will be of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to be ousted.

Imran claimed that Khawaja Asif used to earn Rs1.6 million every month.

While referring to today's decision of the apex court, Imran said that the Supreme Court had to take up the issue 'after most of the institutions failed to perform their duties'.

Imran said that it is the job of the apex court to dispense justice and it is working within its jurisdiction. 

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that lawmakers disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution will be unable to contest elections for the rest of their life.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial read out the verdict, which sealed the political fate of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen and other lawmakers disqualified under the said article. 

