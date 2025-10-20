Naqvi, Bilawal call for unity among political parties for Pakistan's stability

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (right) meets Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House, Karachi, on October 20, 2025. — X/@MediaCellPPP

Interior minister briefs Bilawal on internal security measures.

Leaders discuss PPP-PML-N relations following recent tensions.

Both agree dialogue, consensus key for country's political stability.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday emphasised unity among political parties to cope with the national challenges and internal stability.

Naqvi held a meeting with Bilawal at Karachi's Bilawal House on Monday, where they discussed the country's political situation, law and order, and matters related to mutual interest.

The interior minister apprised the PPP chairman regarding the moves taken by the federal government for the country's internal security and the maintenance of peace.

Bilawal expressed satisfaction over the crucial steps adopted by the Centre.

"Current challenges can only be met through unity and consensus," said Bilawal. Naqvi also said that everyone must work together for Pakistan's internal stability.

This meeting came days after the key coalition partners, the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) agreed to resolve misunderstandings and political differences through consultation and mutual respect.

Sources privy to the development told Geo News that the politicians also exchanged views on the recent verbal war between the Sindh and Punjab governments led by the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), respectively, as well as the political tensions between the key partners in Punjab.

Naqvi took Bilawal in confidence over the PPP-PML-N relations in today's meeting, the sources said, adding that the meeting took place in a "cordial atmosphere".

Earlier this month, the PPP and PML-N exchanged sharp words, with senior leaders from both sides trading blame over the poor performance of the provincial and federal governments.

The war of words between the PPP and PML-N escalated after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz accused rival parties of exploiting flood devastation for political gain, rejecting the PPP's call to distribute relief via the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In response, PPP leaders staged walkouts from both houses, warned of reconsidering their coalition role, and demanded a public apology from Maryam over her remarks.

After weeks of political sniping, the top leadership of the coalition partners came in to cool tempers.

Both sides decided to cease trading barbs after a PML-N delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met President Asif Ali Zardari following the mediation of Interior Minister Naqvi.

The tensions were further reduced after a PPP delegation led by Bilawal met PM Shehbaz Sharif last week, where they agreed to resolve concerns and reservations through dialogue and cooperation.

The PM also assured the Bilawal-led party that it would address their reservations, emphasising the need to strengthen coalition harmony and avoid unnecessary friction.