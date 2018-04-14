Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
AFP

US believes sarin and chlorine used in Syria's Douma

By
AFP

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

A Syrian boy holds an oxygen mask over the face of an infant at a make-shift hospital following a reported gas attack on the militant-held besieged town of Douma. — AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States believes the nerve agent sarin was used in addition to chlorine in an alleged Syrian atrocity that provoked Western military strikes, a senior official said Saturday.

The senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said analysis of images and witness accounts from the scene of last week's attack in Douma pointed to the use of the banned agent.

"And while the available information is much better on chlorine use, we do have significant information that also points to sarin use," the official said.

"We've got symptoms described in reports of media and NGOs and other sources. They do point to miosis or constricted pupils, convulsions and disruptions to the central nervous system," she said.

"Those symptoms don't come from chlorine. They come from nerve agents. These symptoms — in addition to the dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries reported — also suggest sarin."

International experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have not yet been able to study the aftermath of the attack, a former rebel bastion in the Damascus suburbs.

But Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime has been accused in the past of using sarin, sometimes mixed with chlorine, in attacks which has left scores dead, including women and children.

US, French and British officials cited the Douma attack in justification for their overnight air and cruise missile strikes on alleged regime chemical weapons sites.

They also allege that Assad's forces have repeatedly deployed chemical weapons in attacks over the previous year, but the use of sarin is seen as an escalation.

"It's a much more efficient weapon, unfortunately, the way the regime has been using it, and it results in higher deaths and the deaths, according to the photos of multiple children and women," the official said.

Comments

More From World:

Allies keep Syria options open as Britain says no strikes planned

Allies keep Syria options open as Britain says no strikes planned

 Updated an hour ago
Israel to free 200 African migrants awaiting deportation

Israel to free 200 African migrants awaiting deportation

 Updated 4 hours ago
Air China flight diverted after passenger threatens crew with fountain pen

Air China flight diverted after passenger threatens crew with fountain pen

 Updated 5 hours ago
Syria, Iran dominate Arab League summit

Syria, Iran dominate Arab League summit

 Updated 8 hours ago
Starbucks chief executive apologises for arrests of two black men

Starbucks chief executive apologises for arrests of two black men

 Updated 9 hours ago
'Snow emergency' as powerful spring storm pounds parts of US

'Snow emergency' as powerful spring storm pounds parts of US

 Updated 10 hours ago
UK could launch retaliatory cyber attack on Russia if infrastructure targeted

UK could launch retaliatory cyber attack on Russia if infrastructure targeted

 Updated 12 hours ago
Erdogan, Putin agree to continue efforts for Syria political solution: Turkish presidency

Erdogan, Putin agree to continue efforts for Syria political solution: Turkish presidency

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pence calls for more action to isolate Venezuela's Maduro

Pence calls for more action to isolate Venezuela's Maduro

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM