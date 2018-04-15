Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Man kills sister, grandmother in Gujranwala

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

GUJRANWALA: A man killed his paternal grandmother and sister at their house in Gujranwala’s Qila Dedar Singh area Sunday morning.

Police said that the suspect, identified as Sufyan, opened fire at his two sisters after a heated argument with them. His paternal grandmother intervened to resolve the matter but he killed her as well. 

The bodies and the injured sister were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and medical treatment respectively. The deceased have been identified as Basheera Bibi and Iqra.

Eyewitnesses told police that the case was of honour killing.

The police arrested the suspect, who had fled after the incident. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. 

Man killed sister after she was raped in Gujrat

Police insisted the victim's family on settling the matter

On June 8, 2017, a man killed his sister after she was raped in Gujrat, while the police kept insisting the victim's family settle the matter with the accused. 

A landlord's son had allegedly raped the woman five days ago, however, the victim's mother alleged the police did not register an FIR in the case but instead told them to reach a settlement with the other party. She added that the police also beat her up, forcing her family to settle the matter.

As the case remained unresolved, the victim's brother, in a state of rage and in the name of 'honour', slit her throat.

