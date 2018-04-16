20-year-old arrested for raping minor cousin in Gujranwala

Police arrested on Monday a suspect for allegedly raping his minor cousin in Gujranwala’s Kot Ishaq area. Photo: file

GUJRANWALA: Police arrested on Monday a suspect for allegedly raping his minor cousin in Gujranwala’s Kot Ishaq area.



Police said that the seven-year-old boy was raped on Sunday, which was later confirmed by the medical report.

The minor’s paternal cousin, identified as 20-year-old Umar, has been taken into custody over his involvement in the heinous crime.

A case has been registered and the suspect will be presented before the court today.

Earlier in the day, the authorities had registered a first information report over the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl in Faisalabad's Dijkot area.

According to police, a neighbour of the seven-year-old girl subjected her to sexual molestation and fled after committing the crime.

Police subsequently filed an FIR but the alleged sexual abuser is yet to be caught.