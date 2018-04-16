Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N MPA Farooq Cheema joins PTI

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 16, 2018

A picture of Cheema with Imran Khan and others after their meeting today. Photo: PTI 

A provincial lawmaker of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Faisal Farooq Cheema, announced on Monday to have joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). 

The development followed Cheema's meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Former PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen was also present in the meeting. 

Cheema was elected to the Punjab Assembly from Sargodha in the 2013 General Elections and hails from an influential political family of the area.  

Earlier today, Geo News reported that PML-N MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Arbab Waseem Hayat, joined the PTI. 

Hayat had bagged the PK-8 by-election in Peshawar in 2016 from a PML-N ticket. 

PML-N lawmakers Nasir Mosa Zai, Bilal Virk join PTI

Imran says they will not allow anyone to blackmail institutions or run away from accountability

On Saturday, PML-N's Nasir Moosa Zai and Bilal Virk jumped ship and joined the PTI.

Virk was elected MNA on a PML-N ticket in the last elections from Sheikhupura whereas Moosa Zai was a PML-N leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Development budget for next fiscal year to be over Rs2,000 bn: Ahsan Iqbal

Development budget for next fiscal year to be over Rs2,000 bn: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 7 minutes ago
PSP’s Syed Waseem meets Sattar, returns to MQM-P

PSP’s Syed Waseem meets Sattar, returns to MQM-P

 Updated 19 minutes ago
MQM’s Raees ‘Mama’ admits to killing several, including LEA personnel

MQM’s Raees ‘Mama’ admits to killing several, including LEA personnel

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Investigators yet to reach a conclusion about firing on residence of SC judge

Investigators yet to reach a conclusion about firing on residence of SC judge

 Updated an hour ago
First Shaban to fall on April 18: Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

First Shaban to fall on April 18: Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Updated an hour ago
Elections can be delayed until November, claims Rasheed

Elections can be delayed until November, claims Rasheed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi ship collision: Initial report holds captain responsible

Karachi ship collision: Initial report holds captain responsible

 Updated 2 hours ago
Soaring textbook prices forcing families to sacrifice necessities

Soaring textbook prices forcing families to sacrifice necessities

Updated 3 hours ago
FIA declares SP Junaid Arshad 'most wanted' proclaimed offender

FIA declares SP Junaid Arshad 'most wanted' proclaimed offender

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM