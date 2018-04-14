Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N lawmakers Nasir Mosa Zai, Bilal Virk join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers Nasir Mosa Zai and Bilal Virk jumped ship to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday.

PML-N KP leader Mosa Zai and Virk made the announcement after meeting the PTI chairman at his residence in Bani Gala.

Welcoming the lawmakers to the party, Imran said, “We will not allow anyone to blackmail institutions or run away from accountability.”

“The chief justice of Pakistan and his fellow judges deserve praise for holding the powerful mafia accountable,” he added.

The PTI chief expressed solidarity with state institutions and the judiciary.

