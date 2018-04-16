Younis Khan not provided housing, leaves NCA coaching course

Younis Khan in a video statement complained he has not provided a room to stay in - Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan left a level three coaching course at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) claiming he was not provided with a room to stay in.



Khan in a video message said he received an email to attend the coaching course, but when he arrived at the NCA there was no room for him.

“I was given the room of a senior management member to stay in. I have decided to leave because I don’t feel I should coach at a place where this has happened and I have been given the room of someone else,” Khan said.

According to NCA sources, Younis Khan had been invited and not charged the fees for the coaching course.

Sources further added that the administration had sent an apology to Younis Khan and that he had to face some difficulties as he arrived a day prior to the course starting.