Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Apr 16 2018
By
Sohail Imran

Younis Khan not provided housing, leaves NCA coaching course

By
Sohail Imran

Monday Apr 16, 2018

Younis Khan in a video statement complained he has not provided a room to stay in - Geo News screengrab  

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan left a level three coaching course at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) claiming he was not provided with a room to stay in.

Khan in a video message said he received an email to attend the coaching course, but when he arrived at the NCA there was no room for him.

“I was given the room of a senior management member to stay in. I have decided to leave because I don’t feel I should coach at a place where this has happened and I have been given the room of someone else,” Khan said.

According to NCA sources, Younis Khan had been invited and not charged the fees for the coaching course.

Sources further added that the administration had sent an apology to Younis Khan and that he had to face some difficulties as he arrived a day prior to the course starting. 

More From Sports:

I have seen ‘better players than Fawad Alam’: Inzamam

I have seen ‘better players than Fawad Alam’: Inzamam

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Pele confident Neymar can lead Brazil at World Cup

Pele confident Neymar can lead Brazil at World Cup

 Updated an hour ago
'Only selection committee can answer’: Fawad Alam as clueless as everyone else over non-selection

'Only selection committee can answer’: Fawad Alam as clueless as everyone else over non-selection

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan’s Sana Mir enters top five in ODI bowlers rankings

Pakistan’s Sana Mir enters top five in ODI bowlers rankings

 Updated 5 hours ago
Williamson leads Sunrisers to top of IPL in Warner's absence

Williamson leads Sunrisers to top of IPL in Warner's absence

 Updated 5 hours ago
Fawad Alam will cheer for Pakistan team from home

Fawad Alam will cheer for Pakistan team from home

 Updated 10 hours ago
Man City crowned champions as United crash to West Brom

Man City crowned champions as United crash to West Brom

 Updated 11 hours ago
Akram questions Fawad Alam's exclusion from Pakistan squad

Akram questions Fawad Alam's exclusion from Pakistan squad

 Updated 24 hours ago
Pakistan to host Super Kabaddi League in May

Pakistan to host Super Kabaddi League in May

 Updated 24 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM