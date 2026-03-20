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Ronaldo extends Eid ul Fitr wishes to fans across world

Portuguese football star posts message on social media with photo of himself in traditional Saudi attire

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Esport World Cup Ceremony. — Instagram/@Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo during the Esport World Cup Ceremony. — Instagram/@Cristiano

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has extended heartwarming Eid ul fitr wishes to fans across the world, spreading a message of peace and happiness.

Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared warm Eid greetings, posting a heartfelt message, saying: “Eid Mubarak to all! I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness.”

The Portuguese football star, currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, posted the message on his Instagram, accompanied by a photo of himself in traditional Saudi attire.

Muslims in the Gulf region are celebrating Eid ul Fitr on Friday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan ends with the sighting of the new moon, which ushers in the month of Shawwal.

Across the Muslim world, Ramadan festivities this year were overshadowed by the ongoing war in the Middle East, triggered by the US and Israel's attack on Iran.

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