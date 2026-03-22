PSL matches to go ahead without spectators under govt's austerity drive amid regional crisis: Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) addressing a press conference in Lahore on March 22, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a major announcement on Sunday, said that the much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will be held without spectators as part of the government's austerity measures amid ongoing regional crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi said the tournament will be limited to two venues, Karachi and Lahore. He added that the decision aims to reduce public movement.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.