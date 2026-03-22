 
Geo News

PSL matches to go ahead without spectators under govt's austerity drive amid regional crisis: Naqvi

PCB chief says PSL will only be staged in Karachi and Lahore to cut cost as economy under strain due to Middle East war

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2026

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) addressing a press conference in Lahore on March 22, 2026. — PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) addressing a press conference in Lahore on March 22, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a major announcement on Sunday, said that the much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will be held without spectators as part of the government's austerity measures amid ongoing regional crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi said the tournament will be limited to two venues, Karachi and Lahore. He added that the decision aims to reduce public movement.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

IPL misses top spot in global T20 league standings
IPL misses top spot in global T20 league standings
Iran continuing World Cup preparations but will not play in US, says soccer chief
Iran continuing World Cup preparations but will not play in US, says soccer chief
Messi scores 900th career goal, joins Ronaldo in elite club
Messi scores 900th career goal, joins Ronaldo in elite club
Buttler hopeful of England return despite T20 World Cup struggles
Buttler hopeful of England return despite T20 World Cup struggles
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan, India drawn in same pool
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan, India drawn in same pool
Peshawar Zalmi sign Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam for PSL 11
Peshawar Zalmi sign Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam for PSL 11
Sunrisers Leeds signing Pakistani spinner draws diatribe from Indian cricketing legend
Sunrisers Leeds signing Pakistani spinner draws diatribe from Indian cricketing legend
Iran 'negotiating' with Fifa over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy
Iran 'negotiating' with Fifa over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy