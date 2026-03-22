 
Geo News

Rwanda's Utagushimaninde becomes youngest to score T20 international century

She also becomes first woman player to score hundred on international debut in the format

By
Reuters
|

March 22, 2026

Rwandas Fanny Utagushimaninde (right) raises a bat after scoring an unbeaten century against Ghana in the Nigeria Invitational Womens T20I Tournament in Lagos, Nigeria, March 20, 2026. — Nigeria Cricket Federation
Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde (right) raises a bat after scoring an unbeaten century against Ghana in the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament in Lagos, Nigeria, March 20, 2026. — Nigeria Cricket Federation

Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde became the youngest cricketer to score a T20 international century during her team's 122‑run win over Ghana at the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament in Lagos on Saturday.

Utagushimaninde, aged 15 years and 223 days, smashed an unbeaten 111 off 65 balls, surpassing the previous record held by Uganda's Prosscovia Alako, who was 16 years and 233 days old when she struck 116 against Mali in Kigali in 2019.

The Rwandan opener also became the first woman to score a hundred on her international debut in the format.

On the men's side, France's Gustav Mckeon holds the record as the youngest player to hit a T20 international century, achieving the feat at 18 years and 280 days.

IPL misses top spot in global T20 league standings
IPL misses top spot in global T20 league standings
Iran continuing World Cup preparations but will not play in US, says soccer chief
Iran continuing World Cup preparations but will not play in US, says soccer chief
Messi scores 900th career goal, joins Ronaldo in elite club
Messi scores 900th career goal, joins Ronaldo in elite club
Buttler hopeful of England return despite T20 World Cup struggles
Buttler hopeful of England return despite T20 World Cup struggles
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan, India drawn in same pool
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan, India drawn in same pool
Peshawar Zalmi sign Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam for PSL 11
Peshawar Zalmi sign Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam for PSL 11
Sunrisers Leeds signing Pakistani spinner draws diatribe from Indian cricketing legend
Sunrisers Leeds signing Pakistani spinner draws diatribe from Indian cricketing legend
Iran 'negotiating' with Fifa over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy
Iran 'negotiating' with Fifa over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy