Rwanda's Utagushimaninde becomes youngest to score T20 international century

Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde (right) raises a bat after scoring an unbeaten century against Ghana in the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament in Lagos, Nigeria, March 20, 2026. — Nigeria Cricket Federation

Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde became the youngest cricketer to score a T20 international century during her team's 122‑run win over Ghana at the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament in Lagos on Saturday.

Utagushimaninde, aged 15 years and 223 days, smashed an unbeaten 111 off 65 balls, surpassing the previous record held by Uganda's Prosscovia Alako, who was 16 years and 233 days old when she struck 116 against Mali in Kigali in 2019.

The Rwandan opener also became the first woman to score a hundred on her international debut in the format.

On the men's side, France's Gustav Mckeon holds the record as the youngest player to hit a T20 international century, achieving the feat at 18 years and 280 days.