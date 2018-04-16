Can't connect right now! retry
Daesh militant killed in US drone strike on militant hideout in Afghanistan

A Daesh militant was killed in a drone strike conducted by the US military on the terrorist outfit's hideout in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan here on Monday April 16, 2018. Photo: Khaama Press file

KABUL: A Daesh militant was killed in a drone strike conducted by the US military on the terrorist outfit's hideout in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Monday, reported the Afghan media.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan Military in the East said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Nazian district, said Khaama Press.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in the East but the anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban and Daesh militants have attempted to expand their foothold in some remote parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as counter-terrorism operations and airstrikes are underway in different parts of the country against Daesh and other militant and terrorist groups.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan Military in the East said Saturday that the US forces based in Afghanistan carried out a series of airstrikes on Daesh hideouts in Khogyani district.

The source further added that the militants were targeted in Zawa area of the district by unmanned aerial vehicles and as a result at least six militants were killed.

