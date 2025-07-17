 
At least 50 killed in Iraq shopping mall blaze

"We have filed lawsuits against owner of building and mall," INA quoted governor as saying

By
Reuters
|

July 17, 2025

Smoke billows from a shopping mall in Iraq where a fire has killed at least 50 people on July 16, 2025. — X/AlghadeerTV
At least 50 people were killed in a massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in eastern Iraq, the state news agency (INA) reported on Thursday, citing the province's governor.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames engulfing a five-storey building in al-Kut overnight, while firefighters were trying to contain the fire.

Reuters could not independently verify the videos.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the governor said initial results from an investigation would be announced within 48 hours, INA reported.

"We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall," INA quoted the governor as saying.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

