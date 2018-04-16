Can't connect right now! retry
health
Monday Apr 16 2018
By
AFP

Decoding of hair colour genes could aid cancer research

By
AFP

Monday Apr 16, 2018

Scientists say they have uncovered genes linked to hair colour which could advance knowledge on skin cancer and other diseases. Photo provided by AFP

Scientists on Monday said they have uncovered more than 100 new genes linked to hair colour, a discovery which could advance knowledge on skin cancer and other diseases.

The findings, published in Nature Genetics, could also help forensic scientists use DNA samples to identify the natural hair colour of unidentified criminals.

In the largest ever genetic study on pigmentation, which includes skin and hair, researchers analysed DNA data from almost 300,000 people of European descent.

By comparing self-reported hair colour with genetic make-up -- stored at several million locations across the human genome -- the team identified 124 genes involved in the development of hair colour.

Inherited factors account for 97 percent of colour variation for hair and skin, but only a dozen relevant genes had been previously identified.

"The link between pigmentation and health is very important in the evolution of the human race," said co-author Veronique Bataille from King's College London.

"Knowing more about these genes can be important not just for skin cancer but also for other conditions, like auto-immune diseases."

Other pigmentation-related diseases include testicular, prostate and ovarian cancers, as well as Crohn's and other forms of bowel disease.

Gentlemen prefer blondes

The discovery could give police investigators a boost, the researchers said.

"If after a crime, police have a DNA sample but no idea who they are looking for, knowing with far more certainty what colour hair they have could increase the chance of finding them," said co-author Manfred Kayser from Erasmus MC University Medical Centre in Rotterdam.

The study also confirmed that women are more likely to have lighter hair than men.

Earlier research has speculated that when early Europeans migrated north, women evolved to have lighter hair than men, most likely in response to male sexual preference.

"Our study confirms in very large sample sizes that there must have been a selection towards fair haired females," said Bataille. "It's fascinating in terms of human history and sexual behaviour."

The once popular expression "gentlemen prefer blondes", in other words, may be grounded in an ancient evolutionary imperative.

"Maybe it is still happening now, we don't know."

"Our work helps us to understand what causes human diversity in appearance by showing how genes involved in pigmentation subtly adapted to external environments and even social interactions during our evolution," added co-author Tim Spector from King's College London.

Comments

More From Health:

Study terms overuse of smartphone substance abuse

Study terms overuse of smartphone substance abuse

Updated 4 days ago
Good cholesterol may up gastro pneumonia risk

Good cholesterol may up gastro pneumonia risk

 Updated 4 days ago
Over 4,000 families refuse polio vaccine in Punjab over 'viral video'

Over 4,000 families refuse polio vaccine in Punjab over 'viral video'

Updated 5 days ago
Night owls risk dying younger, should sleep in: study

Night owls risk dying younger, should sleep in: study

 Updated 5 days ago
Pakistan ranked 54 among countries with high prevalence of tobacco use

Pakistan ranked 54 among countries with high prevalence of tobacco use

 Updated 5 days ago
Parkinson’s misdiagnosis growing problem in Pakistan

Parkinson’s misdiagnosis growing problem in Pakistan

 Updated 6 days ago
Head injury boosts dementia risk: study

Head injury boosts dementia risk: study

 Updated 6 days ago
Heart disease, diabetes may be deadly combination: study

Heart disease, diabetes may be deadly combination: study

 Updated 7 days ago
Define Alzheimer's by brain changes, not symptoms: experts

Define Alzheimer's by brain changes, not symptoms: experts

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM