Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
REUTERS

Netflix shares surge seven percent on subscriber gains

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

WASHINGTON: Shares in Netflix Inc neared a record high on Tuesday after the online video streaming service reported a rise in subscriber additions for the fourth straight quarter.

The shares rose more than 7 percent in premarket trading as at least 12 brokerages raised their price targets for the stock. Analysts at JP Morgan were most bullish, upping their target to $385.

The company’s shares, which have gained 60 percent this year to become the top performer on S&P 500, were last up 7.5 percent at $330.75. The stock reached a record high of $333.98 last month.

“Netflix’s content strength and the global, secular shift to internet entertainment are driving subscriber upside,” JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth wrote in a note.

The company added 1.96 million subscribers in the United States and 5.46 million subscribers in its international markets in the second quarter, beating analysts’ average expectations.

“We believe the breadth of Netflix’s content offering is paying dramatic dividends in terms of subscriber adds and retention,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney wrote.

Netflix’s plans to invest around $8 billion on content this year.

Analysts said the company was also benefiting from its wide range of agreements with wireless carriers and internet service providers, who are bundling Netflix streaming into their service offerings.

In the United States, T-Mobile, Verizon FiOS, Altice USA’s Cablevision, Cox Communications and Comcast Corp offers Netflix subscriptions. Netflix has similar deals with Proximus in Belgium and SFR Altice in France.

“While these offerings so far are most prevalent in mature markets, leading to a lower Netflix average selling price and also lower churn, partnerships could also become more important in emerging markets,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham said.

Out of the 46 analysts that cover Netflix’s stock, 26 now rate it at “buy” or higher, 17 at “hold” and 3 at “sell” or lower. The median price target for the stock was $342.50.

Comments

More From Business:

OPEC's new price hawk Saudi Arabia seeks oil as high as $100

OPEC's new price hawk Saudi Arabia seeks oil as high as $100

Updated 6 minutes ago
Federal cabinet approves Budget Strategy Paper for next fiscal year

Federal cabinet approves Budget Strategy Paper for next fiscal year

 Updated 24 hours ago
IMF sees solid near-term global growth but risks beyond

IMF sees solid near-term global growth but risks beyond

 Updated yesterday
Not satisfied with country’s economic progress: Miftah Ismail

Not satisfied with country’s economic progress: Miftah Ismail

 Updated 2 days ago
US adds India to currency watch list with China

US adds India to currency watch list with China

Updated 3 days ago
Syria fears, OPEC compliance propping up oil price: IEA

Syria fears, OPEC compliance propping up oil price: IEA

 Updated 5 days ago
India's Coinsecure exchange says $3 million worth of bitcoins stolen

India's Coinsecure exchange says $3 million worth of bitcoins stolen

 Updated 5 days ago
Oil hovers near highest since 2014 as OPEC sees tighter market

Oil hovers near highest since 2014 as OPEC sees tighter market

 Updated 6 days ago
Quetta to Kandahar rail service to start with China's cooperation: Ahsan Iqbal

Quetta to Kandahar rail service to start with China's cooperation: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM