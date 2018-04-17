Pakistan hockey team named for Asian qualifiers for Youth Olympics

Top two teams from the 11 sides competing at qualifiers will represent Asia at Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina later this year

The Pakistan Hockey Federation on Tuesday announced a nine-member team along with four standbys for the Asian hockey qualifiers for Youth Olympics to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 25 to 29.

The hockey event of the Youth Olympics is played in 5-a-side format.

SQUAD:

Awais Arshad (goal keeper), Waqas Ahmed (Captain), Ali Raza, Mohibullah (Vice Captain), Murtaza Yaqoob, Junaid Rasool, Mohsin Khan, Zulqarnain, Hammad Anjum

STANDBYS:

M. Abduallah, Abdur Rehman, Awais Amin, Abrar Ahmed

The top two teams from the 11 sides competing at these qualifiers will represent Asia at the Youth Olympics, scheduled in Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6-18, 2018.