Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan hockey team named for Asian qualifiers for Youth Olympics

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

Top two teams from the 11 sides competing at qualifiers will represent Asia at Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina later this year 

The Pakistan Hockey Federation on Tuesday announced a nine-member team along with four standbys for the Asian hockey qualifiers for Youth Olympics to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 25 to 29.

The hockey event of the Youth Olympics is played in 5-a-side format.

SQUAD:

Awais Arshad (goal keeper), Waqas Ahmed (Captain), Ali Raza, Mohibullah (Vice Captain), Murtaza Yaqoob, Junaid Rasool, Mohsin Khan, Zulqarnain, Hammad Anjum

STANDBYS:

M. Abduallah, Abdur Rehman, Awais Amin, Abrar Ahmed

The top two teams from the 11 sides competing at these qualifiers will represent Asia at the Youth Olympics, scheduled in Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6-18, 2018.

Comments

More From Sports:

Faheem Ashraf withdraws from county cricket to ensure Pakistan availability

Faheem Ashraf withdraws from county cricket to ensure Pakistan availability

 Updated 2 hours ago
Kohli keen on county stint ahead of England tour

Kohli keen on county stint ahead of England tour

 Updated 3 hours ago
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli: Cricket’s Federer and Nadal?

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli: Cricket’s Federer and Nadal?

 Updated 5 hours ago
Surrey head coach open to signing Smith, Warner

Surrey head coach open to signing Smith, Warner

 Updated 8 hours ago
Fawad Alam broke down after exclusion from England tour squad

Fawad Alam broke down after exclusion from England tour squad

Updated 9 hours ago
Neymar out until at least May 17, eyes 'dream' World Cup

Neymar out until at least May 17, eyes 'dream' World Cup

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pakistani wrestlers return home from Commonwealth Games

Pakistani wrestlers return home from Commonwealth Games

 Updated 14 hours ago
Viral alert: Sachin Tendulkar stuns fans by playing street cricket in Mumbai

Viral alert: Sachin Tendulkar stuns fans by playing street cricket in Mumbai

 Updated yesterday
Indian police crack down on IPL betting racket

Indian police crack down on IPL betting racket

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM