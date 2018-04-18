Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistani-Australian engineer awarded Commonwealth Young Person of the Year

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

A Pakistani Australian engineer who helps refugees start their own business in Australia has been awarded Commonwealth Person of the Year at a forum in London's QE2 Centre on Tuesday. Photo: Commonwealth Youth Forum  

A Pakistani Australian engineer who helps refugees start their own business in Australia has been awarded Commonwealth Young Person of the Year at a forum in London's QE2 Centre on Tuesday.  

Eighteen months after launching the programme, Usman Iftikhar has been awarded Commonwealth’s highest honour for young achievers. 

He was presented with the award by Commonwealth's newly appointed youth ambassador Prince Harry.

Iftikhar, who represented Australia at the forum, conceptualised the idea of helping refugees and migrants find job opportunities based on his own struggle after moving to Australia in 213. 

Born in Pakistan, Iftikhar completed his Bachelor's degree from GIK Institute of Engineering Sciences & Technology and then moved to Australia to do his Master's in engineering management. 

"After finishing a Masters Degree with Distinction at University of Wollongong, I had high hopes and big ambitions for my career. I had all the right ingredients on my resume yet, faced a major roadblock to finding any meaningful work in Australia," he wrote in a post for Medium

"After a couple of years of trial and tribulations — I realised that this problem was systemic and bigger than my personal experience," he added. 

He then co-founded Catalysr, which aims to help migrants and refugees develop their own business plans and make money using the skills they already have.

"Catalysr is the first startup incubator for refugees and migrants in Australia, enabling them to start their own business, create jobs for themselves and others and be in control of their own destiny," according to Iftikhar. 

"Our approach is to provide an alternate pathway to people and unleash their untapped potential to help change the landscape not just for them but also their communities. We aim to provide the right conditions to accelerate that chain reaction in their life," he says. 

Comments

More From Amazing:

Study of Marco Polo's will sheds new light on famed traveller

Study of Marco Polo's will sheds new light on famed traveller

 Updated yesterday
Japanese man, 112, recognized as world's oldest male

Japanese man, 112, recognized as world's oldest male

 Updated yesterday
Nine-year-old Kashmiri boy invents counting pen

Nine-year-old Kashmiri boy invents counting pen

Updated yesterday
Boy unearths legendary Danish king´s trove in Germany

Boy unearths legendary Danish king´s trove in Germany

 Updated 2 days ago
Japanese researchers find reserves of rare earth elements in deep-sea mud

Japanese researchers find reserves of rare earth elements in deep-sea mud

Updated 4 days ago
Malala, Imran among world’s most admired people in 2018

Malala, Imran among world’s most admired people in 2018

 Updated 6 days ago
Nestle to launch ruby chocolate KitKat in Europe and Americas

Nestle to launch ruby chocolate KitKat in Europe and Americas

 Updated a week ago
Japanese confirmed as world´s oldest living man aged 112

Japanese confirmed as world´s oldest living man aged 112

 Updated a week ago
India woman writes 'BOMB' on suitcase, leads Brisbane airport into panic

India woman writes 'BOMB' on suitcase, leads Brisbane airport into panic

 Updated a week ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM