Russian journalist in awe of 'oh-so-handsome and just as smart' Imran Khan

Imran Khan and Russian journalist Sophie Shevardnadze. Photo: File

Russian journalist Sophie Shevardnadze has said she hopes to interview cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan once again but this time after he takes oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Shevardnadze, a correspondent for television network RT, interviewed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman a few days ago and was all praise for him on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the journalist called Imran “oh-so-handsome and just as smart” as well as “persuasive and charismatic”.

“The oh-so-handsome and just as smart @ImranKhanPTI talks to me today - on Afghanistan, Pakistan and whether it's fair to blame the Afghan War failure on Taliban who hide out in the Tribal Areas,” she tweeted.

Shevardnadze also tweeted a funny video of her and Imran running their hands through their hair simultaneously.

"Well, I and @ImranKhanPTI , at least we have synchronicity on hair matters :D but seriously though, enjoy the interview with this persuasive and charismatic man," she said.

The TV anchor’s tweets gathered a lot of attention and many responded to her.



A Twitter user suggested, “You will have to come again in August to interview him when he takes oath as PM Pakistan.’

To this, Shevardnadze replied, “I hope so.”

She also expressed shock at the “reaction that Imran Khan interview got” and shared a video to thank Pakistanis for following her.



“Well I'm (almost) speechless at the reaction that @ImranKhanPTI interview got. I'm honoured by all the mad attention this is getting,” she said.

During the interview, Imran said the United States uses Pakistan “like a tissue paper”.



“For Pakistan, unfortunately, the economic situation is not that strong right now. The country is actually going through an economic crisis. So American sanctions would be damaging. But I mean, is this justice? Is it fair? Is this how the US would use a country like a tissue paper and when it thinks it doesn’t need it anymore it just casts it away? I think it’s very immoral,” Imran said during his interview with RT’s Shevardnadze.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s statement came in response to a question regarding how damaging and dangerous it would be for Pakistan to be placed on the grey-list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).