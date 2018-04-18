Protest against Modi upon arrival in London

Photo: Geo News screengrab

LONDON: Several took to the streets of London and chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi as he arrived in United Kingdom for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Demonstrations are being held against the Indian premier to protest against the situation in occupied Kashmir, sexual abuse of women and violence against Dalits and religious minorities in India.

The large-scale protest at London's Parliament Square has been organised by British Sikhs and Kashmiris to protest against the Indian premier's policies.

Photo: Geo News screengrab

Modi is on a four-day visit to the country to attend the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London. Heads of 53 Commonwealth nations, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, will attend the Summit in London and Windsor.

The demonstration started shortly after Modi met his British counterpart Theresa May.

Several, including Kashmiris and Indian origin Sikhs, Christians and Dalits, chanted against the Indian premier and demanded justice.

The demonstrators held banners stating "Modi India's Prime Murderer" and "Stop terrorising minorities and defending rapists". Many also held pictures of an eight-year-old Muslim girl who was abducted, drugged and brutally gang-raped and murdered in a temple by a group of Hindu men in occupied Kashmir.

Photo: Geo News screengrab

Anti-imperialism South Asia Solidarity Group has also arranged a protest. Supporters of Hindutva BJP and RSS have said that a counter-demonstration in support of Modi will be held at the same venue. South Asia Centre for Peace has also called for protest at the Parliament Square to highlight the plight of women in Indian occupied Kashmir.



As India’s rape epidemic gets worse by the year, critics have pointed fingers at Modi’s government for not doing enough to protect the country’s women.

During the past week, his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been battered by a nationwide storm over two rapes.

One involved the abduction, gang rape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa Banu by Hindus in occupied Kashmir, where two BJP ministers in the provincial government were forced to resign after initially offering support for the accused rapists. Eight men are on trial for the crime, which has led to a wave of revulsion and anger in the country.

In the other case, a BJP legislator in Uttar Pradesh state, India’s most populous, stands accused of raping a teenager.

The situation in Kashmir has also been one of the worst in recent times.