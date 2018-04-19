US envoy to UN Haley says relationship with Trump 'perfect'

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at the UN headquarters in New York, US, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

UNITED NATIONS: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said her relationship with President Donald Trump was “perfect” amid friction between Haley and the White House.



Haley said Sunday Washington was preparing new sanctions on Russia over its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



However, Trump delayed further action, according to a senior administration official.

Larry Kudlow, a White House economic adviser, said Haley might have been confused about Washington’s plans, but Haley fired back on Tuesday: “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”