US envoy to UN Haley says relationship with Trump 'perfect'

Thursday Apr 19, 2018
UNITED NATIONS: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said her relationship with President Donald Trump was “perfect” amid friction between Haley and the White House.
Haley said Sunday Washington was preparing new sanctions on Russia over its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
However, Trump delayed further action, according to a senior administration official.
Larry Kudlow, a White House economic adviser, said Haley might have been confused about Washington’s plans, but Haley fired back on Tuesday: “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”
Comments