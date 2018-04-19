Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan greatly values Commonwealth cooperation, PM Abbasi tells Prince Charles

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meets Prince Charles at Clearance House in London. Photo: Press Information Department 
 

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Pakistan greatly values Commonwealth cooperation while meeting with Prince of Wales Charles Phillips on Thursday.

Prime Minister congratulated Prince Charles on organising 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018.

He appreciated the royal family for its supervision of global charity works.

The Prince of Wales appreciated Pakistan's participation and services in the Commonwealth meeting.

Earlier, the premier met with counterpart Theresa May at the Buckingham Palace, he is scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by the British premier.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meeting with British PM Theresa May at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Press Information Department
 

The main theme of the Commonwealth conference, of which Pakistan is one of the founding members, is "Towards A Common Future.”

Earlier, His Royal Highness Prince of Wales welcomed Commonwealth leaders from 53 countries to the formal opening to the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, British Prime Minister Theresa May said together the member states can face crucial challenges of the 21st century including climate change.

She called for closer collaboration among Commonwealth countries to improve health and education and create employment opportunities.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached the United Kingdom to lead the Pakistani delegation in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018.

Abbasi was received by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas and David Pearey, the special representative of the British Foreign Minister, at Heathrow Airport upon his arrival in London.

