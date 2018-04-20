Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 20 2018
Ranbir, Deepika set ramp on fire

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Photo: File

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor set the ramp on fire at a fashion show in Mumbai on Thursday night.

The two superstars, who have worked together in multiple films including Bachna Ae Haseeno and Tamasha, walked the ramp for Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

The ex-couple also collaborated for the annual Mijwan Fashion Show in 2014. 

This year marks the ninth edition of the show which is organised by Shabana Azmi’s NGO, Mijwan Welfare society.

Malhotra had earlier told IANS, “It gives me immense pleasure to share that Ranbir and Deepika will be walking the ramp for Mijwan, a project very close to my heart, on April 19 at JW Marriott. I am really glad that both Ranbir and Deepika’s health allows them to walk for my show. We are excited to showcase our design direction for Summer 2018 spotlighting the art of Chikankari. Both actors truly embody the global-Indian appeal that the collection stands for.”

The annual fundraiser show was attended by Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy, Kirti Kharbanda among many others.

