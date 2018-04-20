Avenfield case: Court to hear pleas on submission of new evidence today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is expected to produce a new witness in the Avenfield properties reference against the Sharif family today.



Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir is hearing the Avenfield properties reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family filed by NAB in 2017 on the Supreme Court's directives.



According to sources, NAB Operations Director General Zahir Shah will be the new witness. He will also submit fresh evidence against the accused that he has acquired from the British government.

Nawaz's counsel has opposed the plea to submit the fresh evidence. The court will hear arguments from both sides on the issue and then decide on the plea.

The NAB investigation officer and DG operations are the last two witnesses in the case after the hectic cross-examination of Wajid Zia concluded over several weeks.

Zia is an additional director at the Federal Investigation Agency who headed the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) which probed the Sharif family’s assets last year.



Nawaz and daughter Maryam are presently in London and will thus seek exemption from appearance today.

New evidence

As per the documents acquired by Shah, the Sharif family's London apartments were transferred to the possession of offshore companies Nielson and Nescoll in 1993-1995, and not in 2005-2006.



NAB acquires new documents on Sharifs' Avenfield properties

In various statements, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said the Avenfield properties were transferred in the name of the companies in 2005-2006 and that they belonged to his children.

But in 1993-1995 Nawaz’s children Hussain and Hasan were young and did not have any source of income. Therefore, they cannot be considered owners of the properties and thus the former premier was their real owner, the documents state.

The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.