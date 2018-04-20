Kulsoom’s chemotherapy treatment has ended: Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the chemotherapy treatment of his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has ended.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz former president was speaking to media in London, where he informed them about the current condition of Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Nawaz said that the doctors have told him that surgery will be done if cancer reappears.

The former prime minister said that the results will be compared after radiotherapy to ascertain whether surgical procedure is required or not.

Nawaz Sharif further said that prayers are needed for Kulsoom Nawaz and every ailing person’s speedy recovery.

While responding to a question about his return to the country, where he is currently facing cases corruption cases against him, Nawaz said that the decision to return depends on court’s judgement on exemption from appearance before it.



Hearing the Avenfield reference case earlier on Friday, Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir allowed Nawaz Sharif and Maryam a one-day exemption from being present in court as both are in London with the former prime minister's ailing wife.

The bench, however, denied the defence's one-week-long exemption plea and remarked that in case the defendants could not appear due to an unavoidable obligation the counsel may submit another exemption request.

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News on Thursday, Nawaz said that Begum Kulsoom's treatment was underway and six chemotherapy sessions had been done, however, the recently conducted positron emission tomography (PET) and gallium scan had pointed out cancer growth in the patient's body.

Begum Kulsoom is admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital in London.

Nawaz and his daughter Maryam had arrived in London on Wednesday night to visit Begum Kulsoom.