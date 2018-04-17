Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Avenfield case: Maryam's counsel concludes Wajid Zia's cross-examination

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

A file photo of the Federal Judicial Complex where the court is situated. 

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing the Avenfield properties reference against the Sharif family resumed its proceedings today.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Muhammad Safdar appeared in court today after skipping the last two hearings as they were unable to depart from Lahore owing to inclement weather. 

Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervez resumed his cross-examination of Wajid Zia, an additional director at the Federal Investigation Agency who headed the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) which probed the Sharif family’s assets last year.

Zia informed the court today about the various correspondence of the JIT with regards to the London flats. 

Later, Pervez concluded his cross-examination of the 'star witness'. 

During the hearing, the prosecution's request to submit as evidence three MLAs [mutual legal assistance] produced by Zia today was dismissed.  

Moreover, NAB filed another request in court today to submit the JIT's correspondence with the British government. The court issued notices to the defence and sought replies.

Later, the hearing of the Avenfield case was adjourned until April 20 whereas Zia was summoned to record his statement in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference on April 23.  

Avenfield reference

The Avenfield properties reference is among three filed against Nawaz and his family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court's directives.

Avenfield case: Maryam's counsel cross-examines Wajid Zia

Former PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam unable to depart from Lahore to attend hearing owing to inclement weather

Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir, who has been conducting corruption proceedings against the Sharif family since September last year, is presiding over the case.

Last Wednesday, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris concluded, on the tenth day, Zia's cross-examination in the Avenfield case.

After Haris concluded his cross-examination, Maryam's counsel began his cross-examination.

The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Intermediate board exams postponed in Peshawar due to officials' strike

Intermediate board exams postponed in Peshawar due to officials' strike

Updated an hour ago
Benazir Bhutto airport to shut down for commercial flights from April 20

Benazir Bhutto airport to shut down for commercial flights from April 20

 Updated an hour ago
PTI MPA Javed Nasim joins PML-Q

PTI MPA Javed Nasim joins PML-Q

Updated an hour ago
Open to negotiating with other political leaders, including Nawaz: Shah

Open to negotiating with other political leaders, including Nawaz: Shah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Persistent load-shedding: Mayor leads protest outside K-Electric office

Persistent load-shedding: Mayor leads protest outside K-Electric office

Updated 3 hours ago
Govt-owned luxury vehicles hidden after SC sought details, reveals CJP

Govt-owned luxury vehicles hidden after SC sought details, reveals CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB acquires new documents on Sharifs' Avenfield properties

NAB acquires new documents on Sharifs' Avenfield properties

Updated 5 hours ago
One killed during protest against rape, murder of minor girl in Karachi

One killed during protest against rape, murder of minor girl in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
LHC did not ban Nawaz, Maryam's speeches, clarifies CJP

LHC did not ban Nawaz, Maryam's speeches, clarifies CJP

Updated 54 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM