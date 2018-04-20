Can't connect right now! retry
IMF's Lagarde urges India to focus on women in wake of child rapes

Friday Apr 20, 2018

IMF chief Christine Lagarde. Photo: AFP

IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday called on India´s leader to focus more on women in the wake of the ‘revolting’ rape and murder of two young girls.

While she praised the nation´s economic performance, "what has happened is just revolting," Lagarde said when asked about the incidents in the past week involving a seven- and an eight-year-old girl.

"I would hope that the Indian authorities, starting with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, pay more attention, because it is needed for the women of India," a visibly angry Lagarde said.

"It´s not just a question of talking about them."

Speaking as the International Monetary Fund opens its Spring meetings, she said she chided Modi earlier this year at a gathering in Davos because "he had not mentioned women enough."

Protest against Modi upon arrival in London

Demonstrations are being held against Indian premier to protest against situation in occupied Kashmir and sexual violence

Lagarde, a long-time advocate for women´s rights, said the comments reflected her personal view, not that of the institution.

The gang rapes and murders of the two girls sparked nationwide outrage and demonstrations throughout India.

A 2014 UN report said one in three rape victims in India was a minor. Nearly 11,000 cases of child rape were reported in India in 2015, according to the National Crime Records Bureau´s latest figures.

