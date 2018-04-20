Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
AFP

Indian YouTube singer has tearful reunion after 40 years

By
AFP

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Khomdram Gambhir Singh was welcomed home to remote Manipur 40 years after he left, reunited with family when someone saw a YouTube video of him singing. Photo: AFP
 

An Indian man missing for 40 years has had an emotional reunion with his family after a YouTube video of him singing a popular Bollywood song went viral.

Khomdram Gambhir Singh embraced and hugged his family in Imphal, in the remote northeastern state of Manipur, which he left in 1978 after separating from his wife.

Family members burst into tears and garlanded Singh, 66, as he arrived in his hometown Thursday.

"I tried a lot to come back home but I didn't have many options," Singh told AFP.

For four decades after he left, his family heard nothing. Then a clip showing a grey-bearded man singing a Bollywood song on a Mumbai street 3,300 kilometres (2,050 miles) away appeared online.

In the video, Singh identified himself as from Manipur. A viewer showed the video to a local association in Imphal who informed Singh's family.

Now clean-shaven, Singh said he did odd jobs to survive in Mumbai, which is home to the prolific Bollywood film industry.

"I worked in the mills, in shops and big buildings there," he told AFP, refusing to explain why he never tried to contact his family since leaving as a 26-year-old.

Singh performed a small prayer before entering his modest thatched-roof house, swarmed by an army of well-wishers.

"We can't express in words how happy we are because of this reunion," said his younger brother Kulachandra Singh.

"In fact, I had a very nice dream a day before and the next day when I woke up this person came to our house to give us the good news (about my brother).

"It's really a dream come true for all of us," he said.

Comments

More From Amazing:

At 96, Mexican woman fulfills dream: going to high school

At 96, Mexican woman fulfills dream: going to high school

 Updated yesterday
Pakistani-Australian engineer awarded Commonwealth Young Person of the Year

Pakistani-Australian engineer awarded Commonwealth Young Person of the Year

 Updated 2 days ago
Study of Marco Polo's will sheds new light on famed traveller

Study of Marco Polo's will sheds new light on famed traveller

 Updated 3 days ago
Japanese man, 112, recognized as world's oldest male

Japanese man, 112, recognized as world's oldest male

 Updated 3 days ago
Nine-year-old Kashmiri boy invents counting pen

Nine-year-old Kashmiri boy invents counting pen

Updated 3 days ago
Boy unearths legendary Danish king´s trove in Germany

Boy unearths legendary Danish king´s trove in Germany

 Updated 4 days ago
Japanese researchers find reserves of rare earth elements in deep-sea mud

Japanese researchers find reserves of rare earth elements in deep-sea mud

Updated 6 days ago
Malala, Imran among world’s most admired people in 2018

Malala, Imran among world’s most admired people in 2018

 Updated a week ago
Nestle to launch ruby chocolate KitKat in Europe and Americas

Nestle to launch ruby chocolate KitKat in Europe and Americas

 Updated a week ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM