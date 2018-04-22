Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Apr 22 2018
By
REUTERS

Death toll in Kabul suicide blast rises to 31

By
REUTERS

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

People inspect site of the suicide blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters

KABUL: The death toll rose to 31, while 50 were confirmed injured in an explosion in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul, Sunday morning, according to Afghan Ministry of Public Health Spokesperson Wahid Majroh.

The Afghan media quoted Ministry of Interior Spokesperson Najib Danish as saying that the explosion happened at an ID distribution and voter registration center at about 10am on Sunday morning in PD6.

A man reacts as others comfort him at the blast site. Photo: Reuters

While confirming the incident, Kabul's acting police chief, Mohammad Daoud Amin, said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the doorway of the offices.

Eyewitnesses said a number of ambulances converged on the area and security forces cordoned off the site of the explosion. The eyewitnesses also told TOLOnews that the casualty toll was much higher than what officials said.

Clothes and sandals are seen at the site of the blast. Photo: Reuters

Voter registration centres have been set up across Afghanistan in preparation for long-delayed parliamentary elections due to be held in October and there have been serious concerns that they could be targeted by attacks.

Sunday’s blast took place in Dasht-e Barchi, an area of western Kabul, which has been repeatedly hit by attacks claimed by Islamic State.

Comments

More From World:

US calls China, Russia, Iran, North Korea 'morally reprehensible' on rights

US calls China, Russia, Iran, North Korea 'morally reprehensible' on rights

 Updated 2 hours ago
World's 'oldest person' dies in Japan aged 117

World's 'oldest person' dies in Japan aged 117

 Updated 3 hours ago
As US, North Korea plan to meet, Iran warns against Trump deals

As US, North Korea plan to meet, Iran warns against Trump deals

 Updated 4 hours ago
Two Chinese dragon boats capsize in river, 17 killed

Two Chinese dragon boats capsize in river, 17 killed

 Updated 5 hours ago
Experts take samples from site of alleged Syria gas attack

Experts take samples from site of alleged Syria gas attack

 Updated 6 hours ago
US President Trump to visit Britain mid-year, possibly July: reports

US President Trump to visit Britain mid-year, possibly July: reports

 Updated 7 hours ago
Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrates 92 years with star-studded concert

Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrates 92 years with star-studded concert

 Updated 10 hours ago
Door to US-China trade talks seems to open after IMF meeting

Door to US-China trade talks seems to open after IMF meeting

 Updated 10 hours ago
Saudi security shoots down toy drone near royal palace: official media

Saudi security shoots down toy drone near royal palace: official media

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM