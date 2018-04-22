Can't connect right now! retry
Nude gunman kills three, injures four at Tennessee restaurant

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

A nude gunman shot dead three people and injured at least four more in the early hours of Sunday. 

WASHINGTON: A nude gunman shot dead three people and injured at least four more in the early hours of Sunday at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House in Antioch, a suburb southeast of Nashville, at 3:25 am.

"A patron wrestled away the gunman´s rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair," the statement added.

Police say that the gunman, was white with short hair and was naked except for a green jacket.

He went into the restaurant and started firing an AR-15, according to police.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who went on the run shortly after the shooting.

