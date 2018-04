Photo: File

TRIPOLI: Eleven migrants died at sea and another 263 were rescued on Sunday in two separate operations off the coast of western Libya, the country┬┤s navy said.

In the first operation, the coastguard found 11 bodies and 83 survivors off the town of Sabratha, and in the second, the coastguard rescued 180 migrants on two inflatable boats near the town of Zliten, navy spokesman General Ayoub Kacem said in a statement.