Tuesday Apr 24 2018
Pakistan appoints first female consular in Saudi Arabia

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

Fozia Fayyaz Ahmed has been appointed as the first female consular at Consulate General Pakistan Jeddah in its 70 years history. Photo: Saudi Gazette

Fozia Fayyaz Ahmed has been appointed as the first female consular at Consulate General Pakistan Jeddah in its 70 years history.

Speaking to Daily Jang, Fozia said that Pakistan is a progressive country which has always recognised the potential and status of women as they continue to excel in their respective fields.

The foreign ministry has always taken initiatives to broaden opportunities for success of women, she further added.

She also said that with her appointment more and more women have now been inducted into the section of the embassy headed by her. 

According to Fozia, her determination to soar to new heights stems from the fact that she had a very supportive father who encouraged all his children to attain education. 

Hailing from southern Punjab, Fouzia acquired a Master’s degree in English Literature from Islamia University in Bahawalpur after which she gave her CSS exams.

He first appointment was in Washington DC and then in New Delhi where she also rendered services as a diplomat.

