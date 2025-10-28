 
Rare 'lenticular cloud' formation witnessed in Quetta

"Such formation typically produces at the foggy top of hills," says PMD spokesperson

October 28, 2025

The environmental phenomena create wavy or space-like shapes in the sky.— PMD

A rare cloud formation, ‘lenticular’, was witnessed in Quetta in the early hours of Wednesday, where the skies displayed different colors, reminiscent of rainbows.

This was “rare lenticular cloud formation in Quetta”, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement shared on X.

“The lenticular cloud formation was observed in the early morning of Oct 28, 2025, over Koh e Murdaar in the eastern range of Quetta city. The cloud appeared ahead of sunrise, persisted for approximately 20 minutes, and dissipated just prior to sunrise.”

This type of formation is called a contrail cloud, with several. It is an unnatural formation made by the rotation of a plane.

Photos and videos of the phenomenon rapidly went viral on social media, with several attributing the activity to the aerial activities of planes.

Speaking to Geo News, PMD spokesperson Anjum Nazir Zaighum said: “When stable and humid winds pass through the clouds, it produces waves in the skies.”

“Such formation typically produces at the foggy top of hills, and the turn vanishes in a few moments in the form of vapours,” Zaigham added.

The environmental phenomena create wavy or space-like shapes in the sky.

