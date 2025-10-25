Living in the world's smartest cities: How tech shapes daily life

Neon and LED signs are seen at a shopping mall in Mongkok, Hong Kong. — Reuters

From AI-powered transport to cashless convenience, the world’s smartest cities are turning futuristic ideas into everyday reality.

A BBC report cited the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII), which ranks cities based on technological progress, investment, patents, and adoption rates, highlighting hubs where innovation touches daily life.

Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou

Advertisement

Topping the list, this cluster mixes high-tech and tradition. Residents use QR codes at street markets, manage deliveries through multiple apps, and explore makerspaces welcoming hobbyists, students, and professionals alike.

A general view of village houses at Hong Kong border facing the skyscrapers in Shenzhen, in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2021. Picture taken December 14, 2021. — Reuters

Visitors can enjoy spectacular drone shows or Hong Kong’s Symphony of Lights, where music, lasers, and LED displays synchronise across dozens of buildings. Shenzhen’s creative energy thrives in spaces like OCT Loft and Shekou’s Design Society, offering affordable access to advanced tools.

Tokyo-Yokohama

Ranked second, technology here is practical and integrated. Transit cards work for buses and vending machines, while AI sensors in convenience stores enable self-checkout and cashless payments.

German tourist Kevin Khani and Austrian tourist Georg Riedlbaur use an automated translation window at the Seibu-Shinjuku station in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2023. — Reuters

Everyday innovations quietly enhance life, making daily routines more efficient and convenient.

San Francisco-Silicon Valley

A global innovation playground, residents experience emerging gadgets, autonomous Waymo cars, and ride-hailing services months before the world.

The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. — Reuters

The region sets the standard for tech experimentation, attracting inventors and startups eager to test ideas early.

Beijing

China’s capital combines high-tech infrastructure with deep cultural roots. Super apps like Alipay and WeChat handle translations, payments, and food delivery, while AI systems such as Deepseek power daily services.

A girl walks amidst high-rise buildings in Beijing, China. — Reuters

Visitors can ride Baidu’s Apollo robotaxis, experiencing hands-free travel and a glimpse of the autonomous future.

Seoul

Technology is essential in Seoul. Homes unlock with digital codes, cashless payments are the norm, and self-driving electric buses operate along walkable plazas.

A general view shows an empty street during night time in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2024. — Reuters

AI-powered convenience stores track inventory automatically, reducing theft and simplifying daily life.

Other top cities, London, New York, Paris, Berlin, and Singapore, shine with vibrant startup ecosystems, AI-driven transport, and innovations that blend creativity with efficiency. Across all ten cities, the common thread is clear: technology isn’t just flashy, it’s reshaping daily routines and letting visitors experience the future today.