New book on Qandeel Baloch to hit shelves on May 10

Qandeel Baloch. Photo: Facebook

Journalist Sanam Maher’s first book, The Sensational Life & Death of Qandeel Baloch, finally has a release date: May 10.

One of the most anticipated titles of the years, the book tells the story of the 26-year-old model, named Fauzia Azeem aka Qandeel Baloch, who was dubbed Pakistan’s Kim Kardashian.

Maher announced the launch date and cover for the book on Twitter today.



Who was Qandeel Baloch?

Baloch became the country’s first social media celebrity, garnering attention for her mostly viral and sometimes controversial videos.

Maher’s book, which has been two years in the making, explores the life of the social media star who was allegedly murdered by her brother over 'honour'.

Baloch shot to fame in Pakistan in 2014 after a video of her pouting at the camera and asking "How em looking?" went viral.

She had come under fire after pictures of her with cleric Mufti Qavi were posted on social media and created a storm. In the pictures Baloch could be could be seen posing with Qavi while wearing his cap.

On July 16, 2016, Baloch was found dead in her family home in Multan after being suffocated to death.



A district and sessions court in Multan is hearing the murder case.

The primary accused, Baloch's brother Waseem and relative Haq Nawaz, were arrested after the incident and indicted in December 2016.

Meanwhile, Qavi, Aslam Shahid and Abdul Basit, the remaining accused, are yet to be indicted in the case .