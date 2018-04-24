Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

Beijing will continue to support Pakistan: Chinese vice president

By
ZHZafar Hussain

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

Vice President of the People’s Republic of China Wang Qishan. Photo: AP

BEIJING: Vice President of the People’s Republic of China Wang Qishan has reaffirmed China’s support to Pakistan’s independence, sovereignty and counter-terrorism efforts.

“China will continue to contribute to Pakistan’s economic development,” the Chinese vice president said during a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang stressed that Pakistan-China relations are “all weather” and “a model in inter-state relations”.

The Pakistani foreign minister assured Wang that CPEC will not only contribute to the economic development of Pakistan but also have a salutary effect on the development of the region.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative, is making good progress and several projects have either been completed or are under implementation, Asif said.

Congratulating the Chinese vice president on his recent re-election to the office, the Pakistani foreign minister expressed confidence that Wang will continue to play a vital role in further strengthening the strong and time-tested bilateral relations between the two countries.

SCO playing important role in complex, evolving geo-political environment: Pakistan

Meeting of SCO’s council of foreign ministers is currently underway in Beijing

The vice president appreciated Pakistan’s active participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and said he looked forward to President Mamnoon Hussain’s attendance at the SCO Qingdao Summit to be held in June 2018.

During the meeting, the foreign minister and vice president discussed various bilateral, regional and global issues and agreed to continue strategic communications between Pakistan and China on all issues.

Earlier today, Asif held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Kamilov Abdul Aziz Khafizovich on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting of the SCO in Beijing.

Asif appreciated Uzbekistan’s active support for Pakistan’s membership of SCO which was finalised during the SCO Astana Summit 2017.

The two foreign ministers also discussed various issues of mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen bilateral, political, economic and people-to-people relations. 

‘Fourteen resolutions signed’

After chairing a meeting of SCO’s council of foreign ministers, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that 14 resolutions were signed.

“Most of the resolutions are drafts and will be signed during the Qingdao Summit," he said. The resolutions include a long-term treaty of friendship among neighbouring countries, an outline of plans for the next five years and cooperation from many other perspectives.

He further said all parties agreed to promote practical cooperation, mutual benefits and common development.

Before the summit of Qingdao in June, there will be meetings of political parties, tourism ministers, supreme court judges and journalists of respective countries.

Comments

More From World:

Monkey in 'selfie' cannot sue for copyright, US court says

Monkey in 'selfie' cannot sue for copyright, US court says

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Melania avoids holding Trump's hand once again

Melania avoids holding Trump's hand once again

 Updated an hour ago
Toronto police eye deadly van attack suspect's 'cryptic message'

Toronto police eye deadly van attack suspect's 'cryptic message'

 Updated 6 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Police's 'Be Cautious' campaign to warn citizens of mobile, Internet fraud

Abu Dhabi Police's 'Be Cautious' campaign to warn citizens of mobile, Internet fraud

 Updated 7 hours ago
Islamic charity kicks off pre-Ramazan campaign across UK to help needy people

Islamic charity kicks off pre-Ramazan campaign across UK to help needy people

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump says talks with North Korea going well ahead of summit

Trump says talks with North Korea going well ahead of summit

 Updated 11 hours ago
Hosting Macron, Trump rips into ‘disaster’ Iran deal

Hosting Macron, Trump rips into ‘disaster’ Iran deal

 Updated 13 hours ago
Canadian police seek motive in van attack that killed 10

Canadian police seek motive in van attack that killed 10

 Updated 16 hours ago
China fails to get Indian support for Belt and Road ahead of Modi-Xi summit

China fails to get Indian support for Belt and Road ahead of Modi-Xi summit

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM