SCO playing important role in complex, evolving geo-political environment: Pakistan

Photo: Radio Pakistan

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday highlighted the important role being played by Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the complex and evolving geo-political environment in the region.

“We appreciate the support extended by other members of SCO to Pakistan,” the foreign minister said while addressing a meeting of SCO’s council of foreign ministers.

The meeting is currently underway in Beijing and is being chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

It is being attended by the foreign ministers of all SCO member states and Asif is leading the Pakistani delegation.

On Monday, the Pakistani foreign minister met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO.



Asif in his meeting during the foreign minister council session expressed his goodwill to the Chinese President from the people of Pakistan and said that the relations between the neighboring countries are based on mutual respect and harmony.

"China and Pakistan are strategic partners," he said.

The Chinese president appreciated Pakistan’s role as a member in the SCO.

Separately, Asif said that Pakistan believes that the informal meetings between Chinese and Indian leaders may play an active role in ensuring regional peace.

He said that in his meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he informed him of the serious situation prevailing in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Asif said that Pakistan is an all-weather friend of China and no matter what the two countries will continue to stand side by side. Pakistan is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels with China, promote the China-Pakistan economic corridor and other major cooperation projects, and continuously deepen the close relationship between the two sides.

Pakistan firmly supports China’s core interests, he added.

The Pakistani foreign minister also wished that the SCO Qingdao Summit proves to be a complete success.