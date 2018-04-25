Newly-hired Brazilian football coach Jose Antonio Nogueira arrives in Karachi

Jose Antonio Nogueira at the airport. Photo: News99 Twitter

KARACHI: Renowned Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira, the new head coach of the Pakistan football team, arrived in Karachi today.

Nogueira, named by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) as the new coach of the national team, will be in Karachi until May 10 to witness the ongoing PFF National Challenge Cup and pick players for the national team. The selected players will take part in a camp to prepare for the upcoming events of Asian Games and SAFF Championships.

The new coach will be with the Pakistan football team for three years. He will also oversee the youth teams. In a video message earlier this month, Nogueira had said that he would make Pakistan a very strong Asian side.



An experienced coach, Nogueira has coached teams both in his native Brazil and abroad. He has also worked with Al-Ahli, a professional club from Saudi Arabia.

Nogueira will replace Mohammed Shamlan of Bahrain, who had served as the Pakistan football coach until April 2015.



During Shamlan’s time, the PFF and its rival groups had been embroiled in a conflict resulting in unnecessary suffering for the game and its players.