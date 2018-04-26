Military tri-services band performs at Pakistani embassy in Beijing

Pakistani tri-services military band playing at the Pakistan embassy in Beijing. Photo: Geo News

BEIJING: A 50-member Pakistani tri-services military band captivated the audience with their spectacular performance at the Pakistan embassy in Beijing on Thursday.

The band started its performance with the National Anthem, followed by national songs such as 'Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan' and 'Aiy Puttar Hattan Tey Nahin Vikday.'

Pakistan's Ambassador Masood Khalid was in attendance along with Defense Attaché Brigadier Ahmad Bilal Malik at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalid lauded the band’s performance led by Honourary Captain Ghulam Ali and said the performance was perfect for the occasion and brought everyone together.

Emaan, a student of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing, told Geo News that he enjoyed the wonderful and well-organised show. He further said it was his first experience to watch the military band perform.



Earlier in the week, the band along with eight other bands from China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus participated in “The Peace Horn- 2018 Military Tattoo Festival “ organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Tuesday.

On the April 25, the Pakistani band performed at the National Olympic Sports Centre in Beijing.