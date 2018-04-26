Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

Military tri-services band performs at Pakistani embassy in Beijing

By
ZHZafar Hussain

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

Pakistani tri-services military band playing at the Pakistan embassy in Beijing. Photo: Geo News

BEIJING: A 50-member Pakistani tri-services military band captivated the audience with their spectacular performance at the Pakistan embassy in Beijing on Thursday.

The band started its performance with the National Anthem, followed by national songs such as 'Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan' and 'Aiy Puttar Hattan Tey Nahin Vikday.'

Pakistan's Ambassador Masood Khalid was in attendance along with Defense Attaché Brigadier Ahmad Bilal Malik at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalid lauded the band’s performance led by Honourary Captain Ghulam Ali and said the performance was perfect for the occasion and brought everyone together.

Emaan, a student of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing, told Geo News that he enjoyed the wonderful and well-organised show. He further said it was his first experience to watch the military band perform.

Earlier in the week, the band along with eight other bands from China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus participated in “The Peace Horn- 2018 Military Tattoo Festival “ organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Tuesday.

On the April 25, the Pakistani band performed at the National Olympic Sports Centre in Beijing.

Comments

More From World:

Armenia to pick new PM next week, Moscow keeps wary eye

Armenia to pick new PM next week, Moscow keeps wary eye

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Google can't differentiate between Modi, Nehru

Google can't differentiate between Modi, Nehru

 Updated 9 hours ago
Philippines closes Boracay to tourists for six months

Philippines closes Boracay to tourists for six months

 Updated 10 hours ago
Media-bashing by politicians a threat to democracies, RSF warns

Media-bashing by politicians a threat to democracies, RSF warns

 Updated 10 hours ago
'Breakthrough' in mosquito-packed drones to combat Zika in Brazil

'Breakthrough' in mosquito-packed drones to combat Zika in Brazil

 Updated 10 hours ago
At least 13 students killed after train rams school van in India

At least 13 students killed after train rams school van in India

 Updated 14 hours ago
France's Macron pushes back at 'America First' agenda

France's Macron pushes back at 'America First' agenda

 Updated 15 hours ago
North Korea nuclear test site part-collapsed: Chinese experts

North Korea nuclear test site part-collapsed: Chinese experts

 Updated 15 hours ago
OPCW says inspectors took samples at second site in Douma

OPCW says inspectors took samples at second site in Douma

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM