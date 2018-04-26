Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Amir Khan to announce 'big plans' for boxing in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

Photo: File

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan says he will be visiting Pakistan soon and has “big plans” for promoting boxing in the country. 

In a video message, the boxer who recently beat Canada’s Phil Lo Greco in a mere 39 seconds, said he was thankful to the Pakistani people who had prayed for his victory.

"The victory is not only mine, it belongs to my Pakistani fans as well, who prayed for my triumph in the match," he added.

Khan who launched a boxing academy in Lahore two years ago said it was it was time to introduce a boxing super league in the country. He also added that he will be visiting Pakistan in a couple of weeks to make an announcement related to the league.

Comments

More From Sports:

Agreement averts stand-off between South African board and cricketers

Agreement averts stand-off between South African board and cricketers

 Updated 33 minutes ago
ICC aims for tougher ball-tampering sanctions in months

ICC aims for tougher ball-tampering sanctions in months

 Updated an hour ago
Mohammad Amir eyes best bowler award in World Cup 2019

Mohammad Amir eyes best bowler award in World Cup 2019

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan start World Cup campaign against WI, face India on June 16, 2019

Pakistan start World Cup campaign against WI, face India on June 16, 2019

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sweden rules out Ibrahimovic’s World Cup return

Sweden rules out Ibrahimovic’s World Cup return

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan in talks to buy Wembley Stadium

Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan in talks to buy Wembley Stadium

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Champions Trophy scrapped, to be replaced by World T20

Champions Trophy scrapped, to be replaced by World T20

 Updated 6 hours ago
Lionel Messi scores in EU court battle to trademark name

Lionel Messi scores in EU court battle to trademark name

 Updated 7 hours ago
You need strong not smooth arms on a sports field, Sana Mir slams objectification of women

You need strong not smooth arms on a sports field, Sana Mir slams objectification of women

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM