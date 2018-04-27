Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Apr 27 2018
By
Mustafa Nazir Ahmad

A layperson’s guide to the federal budget 2018-19

By
Mustafa Nazir Ahmad

Friday Apr 27, 2018

As Miftah Ismail, now the finance minister, presents the federal budget 2018-19, which will be the last of the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, it is high time to make an attempt at uncovering the story hidden behind the numbers. The idea is to enable the reader to: (a) understand the main issues at play in the budget formulation process; (b) comprehend the fierce competition between different sectors vying for scarce resources; (c) read between the lines because the government mostly hides its inefficiency through jugglery, if not outright fudging, of figures; (d) evaluate the government’s revenue and expenditure priorities over the past five years, with a view to gauging which sectors have received a preferential treatment during this period; and (e) do a basic level analysis of the budget.



More From Business:

Expectations from Budget 2018-19

Expectations from Budget 2018-19

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan sees rise in number of donkeys

Pakistan sees rise in number of donkeys

Updated 8 hours ago
Deutsche Bank fired 300 US-based investment bankers on Wednesday: source

Deutsche Bank fired 300 US-based investment bankers on Wednesday: source

 Updated 24 hours ago
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presents Budget 2018-19

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presents Budget 2018-19

 Updated 27 minutes ago
CPEC vital for China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative: expert

CPEC vital for China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative: expert

 Updated yesterday
PM expected to make important decisions after budget briefing today

PM expected to make important decisions after budget briefing today

Updated yesterday
Economic Survey: Govt says highest growth rate in 13 years

Economic Survey: Govt says highest growth rate in 13 years

 Updated 23 hours ago
Dollar spikes to over Rs 119 in open market

Dollar spikes to over Rs 119 in open market

 Updated 2 days ago
Wall Street slides as high bond yields fan cost worries

Wall Street slides as high bond yields fan cost worries

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM