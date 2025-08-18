Govt to shift all transactions to cashless, digital system: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a review meeting on Cashless economy, Islamabad, August 17, 2025. — APP

Cashless transition gets high-level review.

Digital ID to anchor payment ecosystem.

Fibre rollout begins for digital infrastructure.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government was working on priority basis to digitise the economy and take all transactions to cashless and digital system.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting on the cashless and digital economy in the federal capital on Sunday.

He expressed satisfaction over the measures and progress made towards cashless economy.

He directed that all chief secretaries should fully cooperate with the federal government in taking the Raast system to the level of district governments.

The meeting was briefed on progress on steps to promote cashless economy.

It was told that digital identifications will be created through Pakistan Digital Public Infrastructure, which will contain information about every person’s national identity card, biometrics and mobile phone numbers. Digital payments will be made through these digital IDs.

The meeting was informed that provincial governments have made significant progress to link the system of payments, from public to government and government to public, with the Raast system.

Regarding the construction of digital infrastructure, the Capital Development Authority has given the right-of-way for fiber connectivity, while discussions are underway with Pakistan Railways and the National Highway Authority on the issue.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Tauqir Shah, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.

Tree plantation campaign

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said the Pakistan was committed to the new tree plantation campaign by utilising all available means and natural solutions in order to increase the proportion of forests and soil fertility under its Green Pakistan Programme.

In a message on the occasion of Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, he said, “Let us unite in this national tree plantation campaign and make it a success in a systematic manner so that a green, healthy, clean and prosperous Pakistan can be our destiny and that of our future generations.”

“On the launch of the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign in Pakistan, I urge all my dear countrymen to develop a sense of responsibility to fulfil this important national, environmental and climate duty,” he remarked.

“Let the federal and provincial governments, social and religious leaders and citizens of all ages from different classes and walks of life renew their commitment to plant trees because the tree plantation campaign is not just a symbolic act, but it is a national duty to create a healthy and natural environment for future generations and prevent the disasters of climate change,” he added.

The prime minister said the government was observing the monsoon tree plantation campaign under different themes this year to highlight the importance of tree plantation and the role of different segments of society.